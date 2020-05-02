Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 620,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 602,620 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

