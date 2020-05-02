Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) vs. Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Critical Analysis

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liquidia Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 679.73%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 695.76%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Liquidia Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies N/A -153.61% -73.34% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 18.03 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.98 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 241.68 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidia Technologies.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.