Harmony Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $28.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

