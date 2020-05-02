HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $104.86 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,927. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

