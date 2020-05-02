Head-To-Head Survey: S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) versus Groupon (OTCMKTS:GRPN)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get S4 Capital alerts:

This table compares S4 Capital and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A Groupon -1.01% 3.39% 0.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S4 Capital and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $2.22 billion 0.31 -$22.38 million $0.02 60.00

S4 Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for S4 Capital and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 2 3 3 0 2.13

Groupon has a consensus price target of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 92.71%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Summary

Groupon beats S4 Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments. The Assets at Scale segment creates dynamic and data-driven content for global brands. The Platform and E-Commerce segment designs and develops branded e-commerce and apps. The Creative Content and Innovation segment produces digital content and films using and adapting the latest technology and trends, such as artificial intelligence, voice, augmented reality, and virtual reality. The Media Planning and Buying segment offers campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, and training and education, as well as platform and systems integration and transition services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails and push notifications; affiliate channels; social and display advertising; and offline marketing. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.