Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

