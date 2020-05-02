Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.60 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Hive has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 366,936,417 coins and its circulating supply is 283,566,211 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

