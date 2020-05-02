Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.57 ($2.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

HOC opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.72) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.06. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $675.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

