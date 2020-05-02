HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. HOQU has a total market cap of $197,264.04 and $981,819.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.20 or 0.02381542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00196935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

