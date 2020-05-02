HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HP were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

