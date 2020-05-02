Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 6,979,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,031. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.