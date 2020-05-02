Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $859,277.04 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Humaniq has a total market cap of $859,277.04 and approximately $69,094.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02383160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00197130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

