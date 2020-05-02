Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Humanscape has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $386,636.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.