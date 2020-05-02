Huntington National Bank Has $78.88 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.