HUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.27 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. HUSD has a total market cap of $148.50 million and $19.27 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.04066383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035771 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 148,204,508 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

