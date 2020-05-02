Hydro (HYDRO) Price Up 47.6% Over Last Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Hydro has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $633,062.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BitForex, Fatbtc and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.04011010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008541 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDAX, IDEX, CoinEx, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitMart, Fatbtc and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

