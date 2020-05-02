IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 783.4% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

