IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 161.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $29.35 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

