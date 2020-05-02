Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 870,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 209,764 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

