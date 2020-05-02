Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,470 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

NYSE ICE opened at $88.67 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

