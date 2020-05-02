Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $28.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.