IONChain 1-Day Volume Tops $404,815.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $404,815.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02380382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00196017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.