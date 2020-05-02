Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,507,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after acquiring an additional 582,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 525,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

