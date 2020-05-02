iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Lessened by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $43.16 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

