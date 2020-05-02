iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,068 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.95% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,880 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 471,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 216,291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 447,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 182,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000.

REET opened at $20.36 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

