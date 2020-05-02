iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $111.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

