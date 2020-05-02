iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,410,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.25. 1,400,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,506. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.