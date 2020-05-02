iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,189 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.46% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $130.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.