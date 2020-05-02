iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,554 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

