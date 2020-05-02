iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $203.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.59.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.