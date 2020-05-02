Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,541,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.