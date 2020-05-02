Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 10,934 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

