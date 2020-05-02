Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 5,009 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

