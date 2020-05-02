Jewel (JWL) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Jewel has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $33,862.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003223 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

