Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $275,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Joint by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

