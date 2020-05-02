JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

