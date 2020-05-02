KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New $40.49 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,491,000. Biogen accounts for about 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.08% of Biogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.09. 1,533,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,831. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

