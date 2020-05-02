KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 16,602 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $69,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.47. 911,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

