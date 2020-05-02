KARMA Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $7.50 and $5.60. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $431.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

