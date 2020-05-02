Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.79 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02383160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00197130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 108,733,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,944,156 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

