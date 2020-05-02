KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

