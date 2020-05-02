Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $102,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at $78,228,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $46.31 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 58.88, a quick ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

