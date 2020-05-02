L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Argus increased their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

LHX opened at $193.70 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 16.4% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at about $16,069,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in L3Harris by 275.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

