Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

