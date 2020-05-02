Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

LRCX stock traded down $20.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,671,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.30. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

