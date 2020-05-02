Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Lamb Weston worth $57,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE LW opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

