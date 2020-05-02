LATOKEN (LA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,004.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $13,004.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02383160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00197130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.