Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 430,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 767,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

