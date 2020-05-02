Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

Several research firms have weighed in on LTG. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total value of £1,625,000 ($2,137,595.37).

LON LTG opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.62) on Friday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.90 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.50. The stock has a market cap of $849.71 million and a P/E ratio of 76.75.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

