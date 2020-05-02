Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,654,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

LEG stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

